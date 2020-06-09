Twin Tiers Sports Awards – Moment of The Year nominees

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues their nominations for the best in sport for this past year.

The fourth annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards will be a virtual edition this year due to social distancing. Already, we’ve received over 5,000 total votes on mytwintiers.com/sports. Now, we reveal the Moment of The Year nominees for this year’s awards show.

Winners will be revealed at the end of the month. Vote now on https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards/ Congratulations to all of our nominees.

Moment of The Year
Elmira Enforcers hockey finishes in first place in FPHL
Elmira Express girls basketball sign three players to D-I schools (Kiara Fisher, Zaria Demember-Shazer, Morgan Gentile)
Johnny Beecher scores first college goal after being drafted by Boston Bruins
Edison and Corning softball win states last spring

