Twin Tiers Sports Awards – Moment of The Year nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Twin Tiers Sports Awards will proudly return on Monday, June 28 on mytwintiers.com/sports.

The show will air on our website at 7:30 pm and will reveal the winners of the 2021 Twin Tiers Sports Awards from the year that was. Now, we reveal the Moment of The Year nominees. It was truly a year to remember, vote for this category and many more here at the official page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards/

Here are the nominees for Moment of The Year sponsored by John’s Equipment Rental.
– Horseheads Joe Gilbert wins Super Bowl with Tampa Bay offensive line coach
– Williamson Gary Cramer wins another NCAA title with Alabama football as life coach
– Corning’s Bonnie Mann inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame
– Elmira Enforcers make Federal Hockey League finals

