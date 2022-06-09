ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal the nominees for Moment of The Year.

The 6th Annual Twin Tiers Awards returns on Wednesday, June 29th at 7:30 pm on mytwintiers.com/sports. As we continue to honor the best in local sports with each nomination reveal, make sure to vote through June 27th and help us decided the ultimate winners from the special year in sports.

Now, it’s time to reveal the Moment of The Year nominees below:

Elmira’s Johnny Beecher signs a pro contract with the NHL’s Boston Bruins

The Elmira Pioneers put nearly 5,000 fans in Dunn Field on opening night

Elmira’s Ty Moffe plays basketball at Duke University for The Citadel

The Elmira Mammoth announced as new FPHL hockey team

