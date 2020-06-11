Twin Tiers Sports Awards People’s Choice submission

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This time, it’s all up to the fans for our next nomination.

The Twin Tiers Sports Awards gives you the opportunity to submit for the People’s Choice Award, an award determined by the fans for the fans. This year, 18 Sports is proud to present the choice for Student Section of The Year.

Submit your best student section photos to sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll narrow down the top four and you can vote for the absolute best.

Email us now and we’ll start to select the best rowdy student sections from the Twin Tiers.

The fourth annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards vote will conclude at the end of the month, let your sports voices be heard!