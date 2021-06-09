Twin Tiers Sports Awards returns June 28th

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The wait is almost over.

The Twin Tiers Sports Awards will return for its fifth year on Monday, June 28th at 7:30 pm. For the second consecutive year, the Twin Tiers Sports Awards will be exclusively on mytwintiers.com/sports. The event aims to honor the very best in local sports, especially amid this challenging time.

Starting on Wednesday night, you can vote for Male and Female MVP’s, Highlight of The Year, College Athlete of the Year and much more.

Visit https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards/ to vote for the best of the best in 2020-21. Stay tuned for plenty more on this year’s Twin Tiers Sports Awards.