Twin Tiers Sports Awards – Team of The Year nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal the Team of The Year nominees.

The fourth-ever Twin Tiers Sports Awards marches on with it’s next category of teams who conquered major mountains this past season. Winners will be announced later this month in a virtual format due to social distancing. To vote, https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards/ and check out the nominees below.

Elmira Girls Basketball – Won fourth consecutive Section IV Class AA title
Corning Football – First Section IV Class AA title since 2014
Avoca Girls Soccer – Won first-ever Section V title, placed 2nd in states
Haverling Boys Soccer – Unbeaten regular season, advanced to state final four

