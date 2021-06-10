Twin Tiers Sports Awards – Team of The Year nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The vote is now open for the 5th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards.

Each night, we will reveal a special category that you can vote on for the best in Twin Tiers sports for the year that was.

This year’s event will again be exclusively online at mytwintiers.com/sports on Monday, June 28th at 7:30 pm. Let your voices be hear as we continue to reveal the top athletes, moments, and times from 2021.

Now, we reveal the Team of The Year nominees.

Corning Football – Unbeaten regular season
Canton Volleyball – District IV champions, appearance in states
Sayre Baseball – District IV champions
Haverling boys/girls soccer – Both Section V title winners

