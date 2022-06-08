ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal the Team of the Year nominees.

The Twin Tiers Sports Awards will return on Wednesday, June 29th at 7:30 pm on mytwintiers.com/sports. Until June 27, you have the power to vote for each winner in their respective categories. This past year featured several top teams that made their mark in their sport.

Here’s a full list of nominees for the 2022 Twin Tiers Sports Awards Team of The Year:

Avoca/Prattsburgh boys basketball wins NYS Class D title

Canton Football advances to PIAA state Final Four

Tioga Football wins NYS Class D title

Corning Girls Basketball advances to NYS Final Four