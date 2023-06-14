ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The nominees are in for the 2023 Twin Tiers Sports Awards.

Each year, 18 Sports celebrates the very best in local sports with the top moments, teams, coaches and more of the year. From now until early July, you can let your voices be heard for the 2023 Twin Tiers Sports Awards by voting on our exclusive website here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards-2023/

The 2023 Twin Tiers Sports Awards show will be Thursday, July 6 at 7:30 pm on mytwintiers.com/sports. Below, we reveal The Team of The Year nominees:

Twin Tiers Sports Awards Team of The Year

Avoca/Prattsburgh Boys Basketball – Back-to-Back NYS Champions

Tioga Football – Back-to-Back NYS Champions

Corning Boys Cross Country – Back-to-Back NYS Champions

Elmira Bowling – First NYS Championship