18 Sports Blitz 10/25/19: Highlights and scores from across the Twin Tiers

(WETM-TV)- 18 Sports brings you another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz with all of the Friday night action from across the Twin Tiers.

Here are your scores:

• Windsor 42, Whitney Point 14

• Binghamton 28, Union-Endicott 26

• Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 34, Dryden 6

• Chenango Forks 27, Waverly 7

• Norwich 51, Chenango Valley 35

• Tioga 47, Deposit/Hancock 32

• Owego 35, Johnson City 0

• Lansing 48, Trumansburg 20

• Troy 21, Canton 14

• Athens 14, Sayre 21

• Wellsboro 21, NP/Mansfield 7

• Towanda 35, Wyalusing 32

8-Man Football:

• Oxford 12, Thomas A. Edison 8

• ELMIRA NOTRE DAME WINS VS UNADILLA VALLEY (FORFEIT DUE TO LACK OF PLAYERS.)

Girls Soccer Scores:

Class B Quarter Finals

Newark Valley 0, Waverly 1

Class C Quarter Finals

Trumansburg 0, Elmira Notre Dame 3