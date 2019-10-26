18 Sports Blitz 10/25/19: Highlights and scores from across the Twin Tiers
(WETM-TV)- 18 Sports brings you another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz with all of the Friday night action from across the Twin Tiers.
Here are your scores:
• Windsor 42, Whitney Point 14
• Binghamton 28, Union-Endicott 26
• Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 34, Dryden 6
• Chenango Forks 27, Waverly 7
• Norwich 51, Chenango Valley 35
• Tioga 47, Deposit/Hancock 32
• Owego 35, Johnson City 0
• Lansing 48, Trumansburg 20
• Troy 21, Canton 14
• Athens 14, Sayre 21
• Wellsboro 21, NP/Mansfield 7
• Towanda 35, Wyalusing 32
8-Man Football:
• Oxford 12, Thomas A. Edison 8
• ELMIRA NOTRE DAME WINS VS UNADILLA VALLEY (FORFEIT DUE TO LACK OF PLAYERS.)
Girls Soccer Scores:
Class B Quarter Finals
Newark Valley 0, Waverly 1
Class C Quarter Finals
Trumansburg 0, Elmira Notre Dame 3