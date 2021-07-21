Twin Tiers Today: July 21st, 2021

Twin Tiers Touchdown

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Twin Tiers Touchdown

(WETM)- Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • A police standoff in Elmira comes to an end, just before a major storm hit’s our area flooding local roads.
  • The Watkins Glen Police Department issuing an alert to residents last night.
  • Limo company operator Nauman Hussein has been charged with 20 counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide following the crash that left 20 people dead nearly three years ago.
  • Chipotle announced second quarter earnings were higher than expected and even surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now