Twin Tiers Today: July 21st, 2021

(WETM/NewsNation Now) — A new study found a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine produced less effective antibodies against concerning variants, especially when compared to two-dose mRNA vaccines.

Dr. Justin Nistico, an infectious disease specialist at Arnot Health, explained that vaccinations target specific proteins, which stimulate an immune response. In some cases, the vaccine may interact differently with this protein, altering immunity. This study has not been peer-reviewed and was conducted in a lab.