Twin Tiers Today: July 21st, 2021
(WETM)- Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- A police standoff in Elmira comes to an end, just before a major storm hit’s our area flooding local roads.
- The Watkins Glen Police Department issuing an alert to residents last night.
- Limo company operator Nauman Hussein has been charged with 20 counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide following the crash that left 20 people dead nearly three years ago.
- Chipotle announced second quarter earnings were higher than expected and even surpassed pre-pandemic levels.
