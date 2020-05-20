Two area athletes sign to the next big level

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wednesday was a special signing day for two area athletes.

Horseheads senior Lauren DeMichele signed her letter of intent to compete in track and cross country at St. John Fisher College next year. DeMichele holds the Horseheads girls record in the pole vault with a throw of nine feet and six inches. Based on her past, this decision was indeed destiny for her future.

Corning Community College’s Jessica Vidal-DeJesus signed to play at Dominican College, a D-II school in New York. Vidal-DeJesus, the Salem native, stormed out to a standout year last season for the Lady Barons batting .482 and will be a big threat at the next level at third base.

18 Sports congratulates both student-athletes on their next collegiate steps in athletics.