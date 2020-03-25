Two basketball standouts receive sportsmanship awards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Sportsmanship is one of the major aspects of any facet of life.
Two basketball standouts, Horseheads Jillian Casey and Edison’s Jack Shaw, received the New York Basketball Officials Association Sportsmanship Awards. The seniors were nominated by officials and chosen as the winners.
The winning vote was decided on the players who played fair, by the rules and were also good winners as well as in defeat. A full list of nominees from each local team in the association is below.
2019-2020 Sportsmanship Nominees
Boys Players
Jack Shaw – Thomas A. Edison – Winner
Brody Nemier – Notre Dame
Zack Odum – Elmira
Sam Taylor – Tioga
Girls Players
Jillian Casey – Horseheads – Winner
Kiara Fisher – Elmira
Sara Gardner – Odessa-Montour
Morgan Gentile – Elmira
Kelsey Kernan – Watkins Glen
Giovanna Rossi – Tioga
Gretchen Sowle – Waverly