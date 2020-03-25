Two basketball standouts receive sportsmanship awards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Sportsmanship is one of the major aspects of any facet of life.

Two basketball standouts, Horseheads Jillian Casey and Edison’s Jack Shaw, received the New York Basketball Officials Association Sportsmanship Awards. The seniors were nominated by officials and chosen as the winners.

The winning vote was decided on the players who played fair, by the rules and were also good winners as well as in defeat. A full list of nominees from each local team in the association is below.

2019-2020 Sportsmanship Nominees

Boys Players

Jack Shaw – Thomas A. Edison – Winner

Brody Nemier – Notre Dame

Zack Odum – Elmira

Sam Taylor – Tioga

Girls Players

Jillian Casey – Horseheads – Winner

Kiara Fisher – Elmira

Sara Gardner – Odessa-Montour

Morgan Gentile – Elmira

Kelsey Kernan – Watkins Glen

Giovanna Rossi – Tioga

Gretchen Sowle – Waverly