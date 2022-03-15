Two Corning lacrosse standouts on nationally ranked Jacksonville lacrosse

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Jacksonville men’s lacrosse continues to rise in the sport.

And, two Corning natives are a part of the team that’s getting national attention. Seth Hogue and Devon Sullivan are members of the team now ranked 12th in the latest Inside Lacrosse Magazine national poll.

The Dolphins are off to a (6-2) record with road wins at Duke, Denver and Air Force. Jacksonville beat Bellarmine on Saturday, 16-2. Next up for the Dolphins is a road test at UMass Lowell this Saturday at 11:30 am.

Hogue is a sophomore defenseman for the Dolphins and has seen limited playing time thus far but recorded one shot and one ground ball against Mercer last month.

Sullivan, a Syracuse University transfer, is a junior midfielder for Jacksonville. Devon appeared in the win over Bellarmine and had one shot on goal for the Dolphins.

Both look to make their opportunities count for a team that’s clawing up the national rankings. A team that continues to shine in the sport.

(PHOTO: Jacksonville Athletics)