Two Horseheads softball standouts sign with Corning CC

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College softball will have plenty of local talent this spring.

The program announced their upcoming signing class and two Horseheads standouts will be heading to the Crystal City. Blue Raider outfielders, Emma Loomis and Lexi Wahl-Knowlden, made their college plans official on Wednesday night. Both will play for legendary Corning softball coach, Stacy Johnson, the school’s all-time wins leader.

Hear from both Loomis and Wahl-Knowlden on their big choice to stay close to home and play for one of the most decorated programs in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). With information provided by Corning CC, read more about their softball accomplishments below.

RELEASES PROVIDED BY CORNING CC ATHLETICS:

Lexi Wahl-Knowlden has signed her NJCAA National Letter of Intent (LOI) to play softball and attend SUNY Corning Community College next Fall. Wahl-Knowlden, an outfielder, was a member of the 2018 STAC Championship and the 2019 STAC Runner-Up teams as a Horseheads HS Blue Raider. In 2019 she hit .405 in 42 AB’s with a .490 on-base percentage.

Wahl-Knowlden plays travel ball through the Valley Storm softball organization. Valley Storm Head Coach Curt Maynard had this to say about Lexi: “She is all hustle. I never worry about her being in the right place whether it’s backing up a throw to a base or a bunt she was always where I needed her to be. Offensively, she battled every at-bat and took the pitcher to an 8-9 pitch count that typically ended in a productive at-bat. Lexi loves to be coached and learn the game, we wish her the best and I am sure she will be successful at the next level. She will be missed in our program.”

CCC head coach Stacy Johnson has this to say about Wahl-Knowlden: “Lexi is a welcome addition to our recruiting class. She is a solid player with the ability to compete at this level. She has been around our program as her cousin Emily Knowlden was an All-Region player for the Red Barons a few seasons ago. She knows what the expectations are and the level we strive to compete at. Lexi’s maturity and work ethic will serve as a team contributor not only on the field but off the field as well. I am pleased to have Lexi choose to be a Red Baron!”

Wahl-Knowlden is a high honor student at Horseheads, a member of the National Honor Society, a New Visions Honor Academy student, and was chosen to participate in the National Youth Leadership Forum in Engineering.

Wahl-Knowlden will major in Liberal Arts Math and Science with a career goal of becoming a Pharmacist.

Emma Loomis (Horseheads, NY) has signed her NJCAA National Letter of Intent (LOI) to play softball and attend SUNY Corning Community College next Fall. Loomis was a part of the 2018 Blue Raiders team that won the STAC Championship and Section IV title. In her sophomore season, the speedy outfielder hit .365, scoring 21 runs and knocking in 13 RBI’s with a .423 on-base percentage and a .947 stolen base percentage. Loomis has played travel ball for the NY Lady Rebels, TC Tremors 18U and most recently the Conklin Raiders Gold 18U, competing in some of the most premier travel tournaments in the country.

Horseheads HS head coach Rick Gryska has this to say about Loomis, “I have had the pleasure of coaching Emma multiple times going all the way back to 8U All-Stars. Emma consistently plays hard, always hustles, never stops smiling, and most importantly is a great teammate. She will bring an awesome left-handed bat and an aggressive defensive approach to the SUNY CCC program.”

“Emma is very good and has the potential to be great”, said CCC coach Stacy Johnson. “This kid has the tools to be something special. She, like a few others in the 2021 signing class, has the ability to come right in and dominate from day one. Her skills perfectly complement the team we are building and her big-game experience will not only serve her well but hopefully be emulated by her teammates. Emma brings multiple weapons to this team, on and off the field. “

“Any time we can keep a big name player from our community in our own house it’s a win! This young lady is a defensive standout, has great speed, and is a weapon from the left side of the plate. Emma will do big things here and is a key component to our future team successes. She flat out knows how to compete! I couldn’t be more pleased to have Emma sign on the dotted line.”