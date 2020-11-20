Two Horseheads standout golfers sign to the next level – Conway and Locke fulfill dreams

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day to remember for two local Horseheads golf standouts.

Two friends who grew up with the game by their side at all times, Seth Conway and Zach Locke, made their college plans official. At a private and safe event at the Corning Country Club on Thursday, the student-athletes signed to play at the next level.

Conway will play golf at D-I George Mason University, while Locke signed to D-II Southern Wesleyan University in South Carolina. Both have spent years of play at the Corning Country Club honing their skills and bettering their craft on the greens. It was fitting that they were able to make their future plans official at the club they’ve spent so much time at.

Conway and Locke both helped Horseheads earn STAC and Section IV titles last year. Their immediate hope, aside from choosing their respective colleges, is to help the Blue Raiders continue their 46-match win streak. Fall sports, the season for local boys golf, was postponed due to the virus, with the potential of fulfilling competition this spring.

The Section IV title was the first since 2010 for Horseheads High School in boys golf.

18 Sports had the opportunity to cover this momentous occasion in front of both the Conway and Locke families. Hear from each student-athlete on how special the moment was to sign. It was a true culmination of hard work, years of strength, and all-out will.

Below, a full statistical look at both players and their sustained success in the game.

Seth Conway Golf Statistics – Signed to George Mason University

– 3 Top 10’s in AJGA events 2019-2020, 2 Top 5’s 2020

– Tied for third at the Billy Horschel Junior Championship (69-71-70)

– Junior Year Scoring Average – 1 stroke under par

– Varsity H MVP Award 3 years in a row 2018-2020

– Top 10 in NYS Junior Amateur (2019)

– Top 3 in NYS Sub-Junior Amateur (2017)

– Lowest Tournament Score = 68 (4 under)

– 2020 Corning Country Club Club Champion

– Ranked 176 Nationally on AJGA Rolex Rankings, 874 on Junior Golf Scoreboard

– Lowest 2 Day Tournament Score = 137 (7 under)

– Lowest 3 Day Tournament score= 210 (6 under)

– 2019 HJGT at Penn State Champion

– Qualified for NYSPHSAA State tournament in June 2018 & June 2019.

Zach Locke Golf Statistics – Signed to Southern Wesleyan University

– Runner-up in the NYS Junior Amateur Sub-Junior division 2018

– Winner of HHS Varsity H Coaches Award 3 years straight (18-20)

– NYSPHSAA Qualifier in June 2019

– Finished T7 AJGA at Hiawatha Landing April 2019

– 1st among all 15-year-olds in 2019 NYS Junior Amateur Tournament

– 2-time winner in HJGT 14-15 age group in 2019

– ALL-STAC in 2018 and 2019

– Won HJGT 16-18 age group at Windmill Lakes Golf Club in 2019

– Won HJGT 16-18 age group at Toftrees Golf Resort 2020