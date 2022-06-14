ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local baseball coaches from the Twin Tiers converged on Dunn Field.

Newly named coach of the Mansfield Destoyers, Jeremy Gulich of Horseheads, faced the Elmira Pioneers Tuesday night. The Pioneers are coached by Elmira native Andy Drum, who has plenty years of experience under former Pios coach, Matt Burch.

The Pioneers held off a late rally besting the Destroyers, 8-5, in a PGCBL vs. NYCBL clash.

Gulich was brought in to fill the void for the Destroyers as their head coach after Nate Morris of Louisville parted ways with the franchise. In the coming weeks, Gulich will serve as coach until a permanent one is brought in to take over the reigns. He along with team owner, Larry Gill, will both manage the team until a replacement is found.

Now, both Gulich and Drum battled on opposing benches that featured several local players on each respective team. Gulich played for the Pioneers in 2006 and was later a pitching coach for the team in 2009. It’s a rare night with two local standouts competing on the big stage.

A stage that both grew up watching Pioneer teams who created an ever-lasting legacy. A stage Gulich and Drum can add to the history of Dunn Field forever.

