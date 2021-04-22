Two Twin Tiers college athletes make ESPN Top 10 lists

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a week for the record books for two college athletes with ties to the Twin Tiers.

Two lacrosse standouts, Corning native Logan McNaney of Maryland and Elmira College’s Kari Jensen, both made ESPN’s Top 10 Plays lists. McNaney, a sophomore goalie, made the televised version of top plays for scoring a long-distance goal for the Terrapins over the weekend in a win over Ohio State. The Terrapins are a perfect (9-0) and ranked #1 in D-I men’s lacrosse.

Maryland is also coached by Corning native, John Tillman.

Elmira College’s Kari Jensen made the ESPN Snapchat list for her seven-goal explosion in the Soaring Eagles’ 18-16 win over Edinboro.

18 Sports congratulates both McNaney and Jensen on their national recognition for their stellar play in lacrosse.