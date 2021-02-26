Ty Gjurich reflects on 200th career goal in FPHL history

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – When Tyler Gjurich came to the Enforcers it was instantly one of the biggest gets in the franchise’s young history.

Gjurich, who was the league’s leading scorer in Watertown for the Wolves last year, immediately made an impact for the Enforcers as soon as he laced up the skates after being traded. A scoring machine, along with Ahmed Mahfouz, makes the duo perhaps the most dangerous force in all of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). On Thursday night, Gjurich put his name into the record books.

Gjurich scored his 200th career goal in FPHL history in a 2-1 shootout loss to Columbus. Although it was the first loss of the season for the Enforcers, Gjurich believes getting the goal was a special moment in time even without fans at First Arena.

The 28-year-old forward continues to make an impact for Elmira as the team continues its quest to bring home its first-ever hockey championship in the city. Gjurich, who played in four games for the Elmira Jackals in 2015-16 during the ECHL days, is also a rising real estate agent at Warren Real Estate in Horseheads.

Finding the time to seal the deal for a potential homeowner is one great task and so is trying to bring the city a title. 18 Sports spoke with Gjurich about his milestone mark he set this week for the Enforcers and in the FPHL.