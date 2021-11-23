Ty Moffe and The Citadel fall at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (WETM) – Monday night was slated to be a night that Ty Moffe will always remember.

The Elmira native was again in the starting lineup for The Citadel men’s basketball team but ultimately the Bulldogs fell at #5 Duke, 107-81. Moffe, a grad student point guard, ended by scoring seven points to go along with seven assists, and five rebounds on the night for The Citadel (3-2). But, just minutes into the game The Citadel’s head coach Duggar Baucom collapsed.

Baucom was helped off of the court and rushed to a local hospital. Associate head coach Jack Castleberry assumed the head coaching role for the rest of Monday night’s game before the Bulldogs fell to high-powered Duke (6-0). In a postgame interview, Castleberry told ESPN Radio 98.9 FM’s Luke Mauro that all signs are positive on the condition of Baucom.

Moffe connected on a big three pointer in the first half cutting the Duke lead to seven at 34-27, but that’s as close as the Bulldogs would get. That three pointer would help make Cameron Indoor Stadium history. The Citadel connected on a total of 18 three point shots, the most-ever for a Duke opponent at home.

Paolo Banchero led the way for Duke with 28 points, followed by Wendell Moore Jr’s 22 points for the Blue Devils.

Moffe and The Citadel will look to bounce back this Sunday at South Carolina State at 2 pm. Moffe is averaging 12 points per game this year thus far.



(VIDEO: ACC Network)