Ty Moffe records double-double in big win for The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WETM) – An Elmira native continues to shine at the D-I level.

Tyler Moffe, a graduate student transfer for The Citadel men’s basketball team, had a career day for the Bulldogs Tuesday afternoon. Moffe recorded his first-ever career double-double in the Bulldogs’ 94-82 win over Presbyterian. Ty scored 10 points and had 11 assists in the win for The Citadel (7-0), which is off to their best start in 100 years.

Moffe returned to the lineup at guard for the first time since December 3 over the weekend versus Longwood. According to The Charleston Post & Courier, Moffe was battling back spasms.

Next up for Moffe and The Bulldogs will be another home game against the University of North Carolina-Greensboro at 7 pm on Wednesday, December 30th. Through four games, Moffe is averaging 11.8 points per game.

