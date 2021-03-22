Ty Moffe returning for The Citadel next season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira basketball standout is coming back for one final season in the college ranks.

Ty Moffe, a graduate student guard for D-I The Citadel, will return to play for the Bulldogs next season. A starter for the team, Moffe scored 9.7 points a game this season and finished fifth in the Southern Conference this past season in assists. Moffe, who graduated from Elmira High School, went on to Buffalo University and then to Mansfield University before transferring to The Citadel last season.

A true floor general, Moffe will no doubt make an immediate impact with his return next season. The Citadel finished this past season at (13-12) and fell to NCAA Tournament bound UNC-Greensboro in the conference tournament in early March.

The Charleston Post & Courier first reported the news on Monday. 18 Sports will continue to follow Moffe’s career as it progresses into next season for The Bulldogs.

