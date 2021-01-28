Ty Moffe scores season-high in win over first place Wofford

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WETM) – An Elmira standout basketball player had his best game of the season.

Tyler Moffe, a graduate student transfer guard for D-I The Citadel, scored a season-high 18 points in the Bulldogs’ 77-69 win over first-place Wofford (9-5) on Wednesday night. Moffe was a perfect five of five from three-point range which helped The Citadel (9-4) snap a four-game losing streak.

Moffe continues to shine at this level, proving that he not only belongs, but he’s also proving that the decision to transfer in was the best one he could make. The former Elmira Express star transferred to The Citadel after playing at Mansfield University for the Mounties.

This season Moffe is averaging 10.4 points per game, best for third on the team thus far. Plus, Moffe leads the team in overall assists with 51 on the year.

Next up for The Citadel is at East Tennessee State on Saturday at 4 pm on ESPN+ 18 Sports will continue to follow Moffe’s great play as the season progresses.

