Ty Moffe, a recent college hoops alum of The Citadel at the D-I level, will now play professional basketball. On Monday, the deal was officially made for Moffe to play overseas in the EuroLeague in the country of Montenegro. 18 Sports confirmed the news Tuesday on the Elmira Express star who battled through the college ranks keeping the ultimate dream alive.

In all, Moffe has played seven total seasons of college basketball which includes stops at Mansfield University, The University at Buffalo and Jamestown CC.

In his final season in college basketball for The Citadel, Moffe started 22 games while averaging 9.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Moffe scored in double figures 11 times this past season for The Bulldogs.

Moffe becomes the first pro basketball player to play professionally in men’s basketball since Spencer’s Jeff Foote, who signed an NBA contract with the Hornets in 2012. Foote played four games with the Hornets and then went on to compete in the NBA D-League where he was an All-Star in 2012.

18 Sports will continue to follow the progress of Moffe as his future unfolds.