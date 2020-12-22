UCHC Hockey announces tentative start date

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The hockey conference of Elmira College made an official announcement on its future Tuesday.

After weeks of discussion, the United Collegiate Hockey Conference (UCHC) stated that they will tentatively resume play on February 19th during the winter sports season.

The UCHC is the hockey league for both Elmira College men’s and women’s teams.

A full release is provided by the league below. The decision was made by the President’s League Council of the UCHC and if hockey can be played safely based on local and state guidelines. Stay with 18 Sports as more develops.