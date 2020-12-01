UCHC Hockey conference to make season decision soon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s premier collegiate hockey teams will learn their immediate fate soon.

The United Collegiate Hockey Conference (UCHC) provided an exclusive statement to 18 Sports on Tuesday regarding the league’s season amid the virus. Both the Elmira College men’s and women’s hockey programs are a part of the league in their respective divisions. Practices and games have yet to begin, the UCHC’s statement can be read below.

Already, the Empire 8 has delayed the start of the season by setting a new tentative starting date for winter athletics for sports to March 1st, other than hockey, which also directly impacts Elmira College athletics: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/empire-8-conference-sets-tentative-winter-sports-start-date/

18 Sports will provide more updates regarding the future of the UCHC and if a season will be played as soon as details become available.