Unbeaten Wellsboro soccer advances in playoffs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wellsboro soccer continued its season dominance.

The Hornets, the second-seeded team in the District IV Playoffs, outlasted visiting Loyalsock, 3-1, Thursday night. Wellsboro raced out to a quick first half lead behind goals from Kaeden Mann and Sam Rudy.

Mann would score later in the game for his second goal on the night and giving the Hornets the win to remain unbeaten (11-0). Wellsboro will now play third-seeded Midwest, at a site and time to be determined. Check out the highlights from a busy night of action in local sports.