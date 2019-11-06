Breaking News
USGA Golf Tips – frost delay

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the final USGA Golf Tips of the season.

In this next edition, Rich Tanner heads to the Soaring Eagles Golf Club in Pine Valley to discuss the issue of a frost delay. Tanner dives into how long it takes, the logistics and information you need to know when frost hits the golf course.

18 Sports gives you the latest and final edition of the season to help you better your game. As the weather turns cold, it’s time to get your final few games in of the year on the greens.

