VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning boys soccer suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night.

The Hawks battled Vestal on the road but the Golden Bears used three late goals in the second half handing Corning a 3-0 loss. Corning (8-1) received a huge effort in the cage from goalie Caleb Anderson who was making stellar saves all night. In the end, Anderson had a game-high nine saves for Corning.

Vestal’s David Samarsky broke the 0-0 tie in the second half with a second chance goal off of a rebound for The Golden Bears (6-1). Graham Sholett scored the final two goals for Vestal sealing the win in front of their home crowd.

Vestal recorded 12 total shots to Corning’s six, a testament to the strength of Vestal’s defense. Ethan Stanich also notched six saves for The Golden Bears.

Corning next plays at Binghamton Saturday at 1 pm. Full Thursday night scoreboard listed below.

High School Boys Soccer

Vestal 3, Corning 0

Elmira Notre Dame 4, Tioga 0

High School Volleyball

Elmira 3, Horseheads 0

Corning 3, Ithaca 1

Waverly 3, Chenango Valley 1

NFL Football

49ers 30, NY Giants 12