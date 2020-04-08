Viking Triumph – 1996 Corning West baseball wins only Section IV title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s been nearly 25 years since greatness.

In 1996, Corning West High School won its only Section IV Baseball title in history. After losing to rival Corning East twice in the regular season, the Vikings shocked the local baseball world by beating the Tojans in the championships game.

Corning East was the defending New York State Champion and were eyeing a repeat. The Vikings had other plans that sunny afternoon in Horseheads, the neutral site of the title game. For the first time ever, Corning West coach, Lou Condon, gives an in-depth look back on the Viking Triumph. A win that’s still talked about today.

This story is dedicated to the entire Corning West team and those who are no longer with us.