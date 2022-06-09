ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local softball standout has earned the nation’s top honor.

Odessa-Montour graduate Grace Vondracek has been named the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Player of The Year in Division III softball. Grace helped the Corning Community College Lady Barons to a second consecutive NJCAA Tournament runner-up finish.

Vondracek batted a staggering .626 at the plate, which was the best in the country. Grace also hit nine home runs and had 65 RBI. Her 88 runs, 97 hits, and on-base percentage (.683) were also the best in the nation.

The award marks the second-straight for a CCC player, fellow All-American Lexi Wood of Elmira, won the award last year.

Vondracek, just a freshman utility player, will be a part of nearly a full roster returning next year on the program’s quest for a national championship.

(PHOTO: CCC Twitter)