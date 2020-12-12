VOTE: The Best of The Decade in Twin Tiers Sports

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – To close out at the year, 18 Sports gives you the power to vote.

On http://mytwintiers.com/sports you can vote for the Best of The Decade. In the last ten years, 18 Sports has covered the best moments, championships, and times in the region. Now, the power is in your hands. Vote in two categories of five, with honorable mentions, to see what’s the best of the best.

Vote through the end of the month, we’ll reveal the ultimate winner at the end of the year. Vote now at http://mytwintiers.com/sports to determine the best moment in the last ten years. Full descriptions of each monumental moment are listed below.

Top Sports Moments of The Decade – Vote 1

2010 – Cornell men’s basketball makes Sweet 16

2010 – Big Flats Pat Audinwood signs with the UFC

2012 – Horseheads Joe Gilbert becomes offensive line coach for Indianapolis Colts

2017 – Elmira native, Beth Phoenix, becomes youngest WWE Hall of Famer

2019 – Elmira’s Mike Weaver signs pro contract in National Arena League after All-ACC career at kicker for Wake Forest University

HM: Elmira High School & Corning High School merge sports – 2011

Top Sports Moments of The Decade – Vote 2

2011 – Hornell Football wins 51-games in a row, three-state championships

2012 – Elmira native, Molly Huddle (running), and Odessa native, Stef Collins (basketball), compete in the Olympic Games in London

2012 – Longtime Corning lacrosse coach, Bob Streeten, retires after 31 years producing 90 D-I players and 544 career wins

2017 – Watkins Glen International wins USA Today’s Most Popular Track in the country three years straight

2019 – Elmira native, Johnny Beecher, gets drafted in the first round of the NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins

HM: The Elmira Jackals cease operations after 17 years – 2017