ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Sports Night brought down the house last Saturday.

The 2022 edition was the first since 2019 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and it did not disappoint. The 47th event brought in some of the greatest athletes in their respective sports of all-time to help raise money for The Special Olympics and other local sports groups.

That list includes Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs, Buffalo Bills legend Cornelius Bennett, WWE Hall of Famer Greg “The Hammer” Valentine and former UFC fighter Felipe Silva. Boggs, who’s autograph line literally went out the door at The Main Place in Hornell, started his pro baseball career with the Elmira Pioneers in 1976.

He then went on to have one of the most storied careers in Major League Baseball eclipsing the 3,000 hit mark as a member of the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. Bennett was a key linebacker on the Buffalo Bills teams in the 1990’s who competed in four consecutive Super Bowls.

Valentine was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004 and was an Intercontinental Champion as well as a Tag Team Champion in his illustrious career. Silva is a pro fighter on the rise and has competing in the UFC multiple times as he continuous to chase his mixed martial arts dreams.

We take you back to a successful return of Hornell Sports Night as thousands of dollars were generated for the big night in donation. 18 Sports was proud to once again emcee this special evening.