ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Sports Night is coming back for the first time in three years.

A night dedicated to local sports and raising money for The Special Olympics, Hornell Sports Night returns after COVID-19 postponed the event in 2020 and 2021. And, they’re coming back with one of the greatest baseball players in the history of the game.

Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs will be a featured guest for this year’s Hornell Sports Night on Saturday, November 5 at The Main Place. Tickets will go on sale soon to see Boggs and Buffalo Bills great Cornelius Bennett, just two of the star lineup to be featured. More guests will be revealed for the 2022 edition in the coming weeks.

Boggs, who eclipsed the 3,000 hit mark in his career with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays will sign autographs and give a speech at the dinner. A 12-time All-Star, Boggs is considered one of the greatest pure hitters of all-time.

Boggs began his career with the Elmira Pioneers in 1976 and played 18 years in the big leagues with a career .328 career batting average. He won a staggering five batting titles and earned a World Series ring with the Yankees in 1996 to go along with two Gold Glove Awards.

18 Sports is proud to emcee this special night and will continue to update you on Hornell Sports Night’s return and when tickets go on sale.