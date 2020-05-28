Wade Boggs reflects on 1976 season with Elmira Pioneers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He’s baseball immortality and it all started in Elmira.

Baseball Hall of Famer, Wade Boggs, was an Elmira Pioneer in 1976 for one season in the Class A short-season affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. From there, all Boggs did was become one of the greatest hitters of a generation. A hitter destined for greatness.

Boggs went on to earn five batting titles, recorded over 3,000 career hits and was a 12-time All-Star as a member of the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. The now infamous World Series win in 1996 with the Yankees is one of Boggs’ favorite memories as he rode off the field on a horse at Yankee Stadium.

For the first time ever, Boggs tells NBC Elmira what it meant to play professional baseball for the very first time and how it helped inspire him to greatness.

Boggs, who moved away from home for the first time in 1976 to Elmira, remembers the quick learning curve of the game.

“It was a growing up process for me, I spent my 18th birthday in Elmira,” Boggs said.

“It was a lot of fun, I learned a lot. I always tell my skipper (then) Dick Berardino, he was the only guy I hit under .300 in the minor leagues for.”

Boggs also explains what it takes to make a great hitter in the game, destiny plays its hand.

“I always said that great hitters are born, there is a work ethic that is involved…guys that hit .350, .360, .370 those guys come around once-in-a-lifetime,” said Boggs.

