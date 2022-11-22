HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the greatest to ever play the game reflects on another.

Wade Boggs, a Baseball Hall of Famer who began his pro career with the Elmira Pioneers in 1976, went on to become a 12-time All-Star with five batting championships and eclipsed the 3,000 hit-mark. Boggs’ five batting crowns were second all-time in Boston Red Sox history to the legendary Ted Williams.

Boggs was a featured guest recently at Hornell Sports Night and shared special stories about Williams, who he considers the greatest hitter in the history of baseball.

Williams, who died in 2002, was a two-time Triple Crown winner and a staggering 19-time All-Star who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1966. Ted was also the American League MVP twice and had 521 career home runs. Ted is the last player to hit .400 in a season hitting .406 in 1941.

All of these great numbers happened without three full seasons for Williams (1943-45) due to his commitment to the military serving in World War II after being drafted. Boggs says Williams was hard to win over at first, but they grew to share the same love and passion for the game.

“Our philosophies were totally different,” Boggs said. “Ted was a hips at a hands, pull guy. I was shortly low-in, inside out,” added Boggs.

“I had to win two batting titles before Ted actually acknowledged who I was.” Beyond the game, Boggs said he wishes he had another memory with the great Williams.

“The one regret I do have is that I never asked him to go fishing, just to have that experience,” Boggs said. In the water or on the diamond, Boggs’ description of Williams is as timeless as ever.

“In my opinion, he’s the greatest hitter who ever lived.”