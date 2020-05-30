Wade Boggs – The Complete Interview

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He’s one of the greatest hitters of all-time.

And now, he shares his story of playing in Elmira in 1976 for the very first time. Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, Wade Boggs, went on to storied career in the game. On Thursday, part one of our two part series began with a preview of what Boggs’ time was like in Elmira for the Pioneers nearly 50 years ago.

Boggs, who went on to win five batting titles, earned 12 All-Star appearances, and accumulated over 3,000 career hits, punched his ticket to Cooperstown in 2005. During his induction speech, Boggs was emotional and grateful for getting into the hallowed halls of greatness.

A career .328 hitter, Boggs, a Tampa native, mentioned that the first time he ever had the opportunity to visit Cooperstown was when he first played in Elmira. Now, all these years later, he can visit the same hall of fame and see his life’s work enshrined forever in baseball immortality.

18 Sports presents the full interview with Boggs, in conjunction with WrestlingInc.com, as we dive into his career, Elmira opportunity, superstitions and more. Take a special look into the mind of the one of the greatest hitters in the history of baseball.