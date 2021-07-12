WATCH LIVE: Tampa Bay Lightning championship boat parade underway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s time to celebrate the back-to-back champions in Tampa Bay.

The boat parade through the City of Tampa to celebrate the Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning team kicked off at 11 a.m. Monday. Fans gathered along the Tampa Riverwalk will be able to see the 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning team boat along the Hillsborough River to celebrate their second consecutive NHL title.

Players and staff are started boarding boats around 10 a.m. on Davis Islands. The boat parade is making its way through the Seddon Channel and will pass through Downtown Tampa up to Armature Works.

WFLA’s Josh Benson caught up with head coach Jon Cooper at the start of the parade to talk about going back-to-back as NHL champions.

“Trophies and rings. They never get old,” Cooper said while wearing a GRONK shirt.

Eric Cernak and Alex Killorn also spoke with Josh and gave a huge shoutout to Lightning fans.

“It’s all because of them,” Cernak said. “That was for them.”

After the parade wraps up, Lightning players will head to Julian B. Lane Park for a celebration on land. That’s set to begin at 2 p.m. and will include food trucks, activities and entertainment.

How to watch the celebration live

WFLA will have full coverage for those who can’t make it to Monday’s celebration.

Digital coverage of the championship parade will continue through the entire celebration. That live stream will be available on WFLA.com, the WFLA app and the WFLA Facebook page.