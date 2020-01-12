WATCH: LSU, Clemson head coaches speak ahead of National Championship

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVLA/WGMB) — It’s a Sunday morning in Louisiana and the only things on our minds is the Tigers playing in the National Championship game tomorrow night.
This morning LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest as both sets of Tigers prepare for a showdown on the bayou.
