Watkins Glen boys basketball cruises past Notre Dame

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen boys basketball team isn’t wasting any time.
The Senecas opened up the week with a dominant win at home cruising past visiting Elmira Notre Dame, 60-26. Adam Pastore scored a game-high 34 points for Watkins Glen. In other action on Tuesday, both Elmira and Corning boys basketball picked up big wins on the road. Full scoreboard below from Tuesday night.
High School Boys Basketball
Watkins Glen 60, Elmira Notre Dame 26 – Adam Pastore (WG) 34 points
Elmira 81, Johnson City 74
Corning 83, Binghamton 75 – Isaiah Henderson (C) 26 points
High School Girls Basketball
O-M 38, Newfield 12
Elmira Notre Dame 47, Watkins Glen 25 – Shannon Maloney (END) 25 points
Waverly 56, Tioga 21 – Peyton Shaw (W) 15 points
Newark Valley 69, Edison 33
NCAA Men’s Basketball
#6 Villanova 67, Syracuse 53