Watkins Glen International announces updates to 2020 schedule

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Watkins Glen International announced schedule updates for three of its 2020 event weekends including The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen and the Finger Lakes Wine Festival.

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, originally scheduled for June 25-28, 2020 will be rescheduled for the weekend of October 1-4, 2020.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Michelin Pilot Challenge, Porsche GT3 Cup and Lamborghini Super Trofeo events will run on the new weekend.



The SCCA Majors Super Tour, scheduled for June 19-21, 2020 and the Finger Lakes Wine Festival, scheduled for July 10-12, 2020, have been postponed until 2021.

The rescheduled date for the Festival will be July 9-11, 2021. The SCCA Majors Super Tour event date will be announced in the coming weeks.

Previously purchased tickets for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen will be honored on the rescheduled weekend.

Visit www.TheGlen.com/assistance-IMSA for further details and questions on ticket purchases.



SCCA and Finger Lakes Wine Festival ticketholders may elect to receive a credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20% of total amount paid to apply towards a different future event, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield, camping, fan hospitality and pit passes.

The 120% event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a Watkins Glen International event, subject to availability.

Elections must be submitted within 30 days following the release of the rescheduled event date.



For additional festival details, other options and to make an election, fans should visit www.flwinefest.com/assistance.

All other inquiries can be directed to www.TheGlen.com/assistance- IMSA.