Watkins Glen International planning for the best

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In times of uncertainty, Watkins Glen International continues to push forward.

As of press time, the track schedule is still in tact for its biggest racing events of the year. That, though, could all change under the circumstances amid the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing measures being taken by the country.

Track president, Michael Printup, took a few moments out of his schedule to discuss with us how the WGI team is preparing and planning for the summer. The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen is still on for June 25-28 and The Go Bowling at The Glen is slated for Sunday, August 16.

Printup tells 18 Sports that the staff is working as hard as ever, utilizing conference calls, video chats, etc. in order to secure a full racing schedule for this season.