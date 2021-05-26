Watkins Glen International ready for IMSA weekend with fans

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Racing is back at Watkins Glen International.

Fresh off a successful Ferrari Challenge weekend, the “World’s Most Famous Road Course” is ready to welcome back the acclaimed Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen next month with the IMSA racing circuit. Action is scheduled for June 24 through June 27 at Watkins Glen International.

Of major note, general admission tickets are being sold for fans to attend and have access. Social distancing and COVID protocol measures will be in place at the track throughout the entire IMSA weekend.

Track president, Michael Printup, spoke with 18 Sports on Wednesday to discuss some of the best news the venue has received in months.

“With IMSA, we have plenty of acreage, we have plenty of room,” Printup said. “We’ll sell general admission tickets and there’s plenty of space to split out (from each other).”

Printup also added that camping areas have filled up nicely, something that WGI welcomes greatly.

“We have already set a record with our camping grounds,” added Printup, who’s been the president at Watkins Glen International since 2009.

“Camping is skyrocketing, I think that’s probably due to the popularity of the finger lakes and probably the availability of hotels.”

The track hopes to continue its re-opening with increasing numbers with respect to the safety of its loyal fans. Dubbed the unofficial kickoff to the racing schedule of the summer with IMSA next month, Watkins Glen International will then welcome back NASCAR in August.