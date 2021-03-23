Watkins Glen/O-M football in quarantine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local high school football team will not hit the field again this weekend.

Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour football, fresh off their 41-31 win over Ithaca on Friday night, is now in a ten-day quarantine. The Seneca Indians face this stretch after an Ithaca player officially tested positive for the virus. Players can return to school and practice next Tuesday, March 30. The quarantine period began on Friday, March 19.

WG/O-M ‘s game against Dryden Saturday has been postponed. Seneca Indians head coach, Trevor Holland, tells 18 Sports that the team is hoping to reschedule their game against the Purple Lions at a later date.

Stick with 18 Sports as more develops during the spring high school football season.