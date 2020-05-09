Watkins Glen ready for NASCAR in August

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Changes are coming to NASCAR and Watkins Glen International is preparing for it all.

On Friday, NASCAR announced three races will be dropped from this year’s schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak. Events in Chicago, Sonoma, and Richmond will see races removed from the season. But, Watkins Glen International President, Michael Printup, tells 18 Sports that this August’s race is business as usual in terms of preparation.

NASCAR week at WGI is on the schedule with the Go Bowling at The Glen August 13-16. Printup notes that the track and race will be under the guidance of the state and Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision to hold major public events.

NASCAR races begin May 17 in Darlington which starts a series of four races in two weeks on the circuit.

Already, NASCAR has prohibited fans from races for the month of May-a similar scenario could face Watkins Glen in August. No matter if fans will be able to attend this summer, Printup believes The Go Bowling at The Glen will still be must-see.