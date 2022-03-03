Watkins Glen & Waverly boys fall in Section IV basketball semis

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was tough ending for two local boys basketball programs.

Watkins Glen, seeded first in the Section IV Class C playoffs, dropped a tough battle to fourth seed Newfield 71-63 at SUNY Cortland in the semifinals Wednesday night. Derek Pawlewicz had a double double for Newfield with 27 points and 10 rebounds pacing the attack for the Trojans (19-4). Watkins Glen’s Mitch Pike scored a team-high 18 points for the Senecas (19-2).

With the loss, legendary Watkins Glen head coach John Fazzary has coached his final game. Fazzary will retire at the end of the school year after serving as head coach of the Senecas since 1999. On Thursday, 18 Sports will have a special commentary on the career of Fazzary at Watkins Glen.

Newfield advances to the Class C Championship game vs. Moravia(19-1) Saturday in SUNY Cortland at a time to be determined.

In other action, Waverly fell 47-40 on the road at Owego in the Section IV Class B semis. Owego controlled the pace of the game and Waverly did cut the lead to one at 31-30 in the second half, but the Indians pulled away punching their ticket to the Class B Championship game.

Joey Tomasso had 11 points for Waverly (14-7) who saw their season come to a close. The Bangel brothers, John and Joe, did the bulk of the scoring for Owego (12-8). John scored 15 points while Joe added 12 for the Indians who will now play top seed Seton Catholic (18-2) in the finals Sunday at 6 pm at VFCU Memorial Arena in Binghamton.