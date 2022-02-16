Watkins Glen’s Adam Pastore wins IAC MVP

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The IAC Boys hoops all-star teams have been revealed.

Watkins Glen standout Adam Pastore has earned IAC Large School South MVP. What’s even more impressive is that Pastore earned the nod after missing part of the year with an ankle injury.

The senior forward is a leader for the Senecas averaging 19.5 points per game this season. The Senecas now prepare for Dryden Thursday night in the IAC Large School South Championship. Opening tip is scheduled for 8 pm at Tompkins-Cortland Community College.

Several other local talents made their IAC teams in their respective divisions, including first team picks Watkins Glen’s Owen Scholtisek and Cameron Holland. Elmira Notre Dame’s Steve Gough is also a first-team selection as well as Waverly’s Joey Tomasso and Brennan Traub.

Full lists below of the IAC All-Stars.