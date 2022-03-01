Watkins Glen’s John Fazzary basking in final season

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A local coaching mainstay will be closing the final chapter of his career.

John Fazzary, who’s been the head coach at Watkins Glen High School for the boys basketball team since 1999, will retire at the end of the season. Through it all, Fazzary continues to be one of the longest tenured coaches at the same school in Section IV.

And through it all, Watkins Glen earned seven IAC Championships in his time and has been one of the region’s most consistent programs in the game. But, there’s one championship that has been ever-elusive, a Section IV Class C overall title.

On Wednesday, Watkins Glen has the opportunity to advance to the finals if they can get by Newfield at 7 pm at SUNY Cortland. The Senecas would like nothing more than to get that championship for their beloved coach. Plus, to do so with one of Fazzary’s favorite groups.

“I knew I was going to retire when these guys were seniors, so I knew this was gonna be my last year,” Fazzary said. “I’m just hoping that these guys can go out as champs.”

Fazzary, who is a teacher at Watkins Glen Elementary School, will look to IAC MVP Adam Pastore and Mitch Pike to lead the attack come Wednesday and beyond.

“It would be a great dream come true if we could cap this year off with a sectional title and even go further than that,” Watkins Glen senior forward Adam Pastore said. “It’s what we’ve been working for and what we really want to accomplish it this year.”

Pike believes that this is the team that can send Fazzary out the way he’s supposed to go-as champions.

“He’s (Fazzary) been trying to get this sectional championship for quite a while now,” Pike said. “I know it would mean just as much for him as it would for us.”