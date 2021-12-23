Watkins Glen’s John Loose wins bowl game at Army

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local coaching standout has earned a major college football bowl win.

Watkins Glen native John Loose was a part of the Army team who won in the final seconds of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday night. Loose, a 1983 graduate of Watkins Glen High School, is an assistant coach for the Black Knights and a linebacker coach.

Army outlasted Missouri, 24-22, on a last-second field goal by kicker Cole Talley. The win propelled the Black Knights to a (9-4) record on the season while earning their first bowl win since 2018 in the same title bowl game.

Loose has been a longtime assistant coach at Army who has 15 years of experience at West Point. He began his college coaching career in 1987 at SUNY Albany. A graduate of Ithaca College, Loose excelled in track & field becoming an All-American before embarking on the college coaching circuit for decades.

(Information used courtesy of Army athletics)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

 

Trending Now