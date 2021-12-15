Watkins Glen cruises past Waverly & Tuesday scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly Wolverines hosted Watkins Glen in the biggest game of the night.

The Senecas earned early-season bragging rights by pulling away in the second half over the visiting Senecas, 55-35. Full Tuesday night scoreboard from a packed night of action in the Twin Tiers.

High School Boys Basketball
Watkins Glen 55, Waverly 35
Elmira Notre Dame 53, Newark Valley 35
S-VE 55, Edison 17
Horseheads 52, Vestal 46
Corning 59, M-E 49
U-E 72, Elmira 55
North Penn 50, Towanda 40

High School Girls Basketball
O-M 50, Tioga 30
Newark Valley 92, Elmira Notre Dame 26
Berwick 48, Towanda 29

NCAA Men’s Basketball
#3 Mercyhurst 92, Mansfield 63

NCAA Women’s Basketball
Mercyhurst 52, Mansfield 39

